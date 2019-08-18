Lopez’s single leads Lansing to 9-6 win over Dayton

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Otto Lopez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 9-6 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The single by Lopez came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Lansing took the lead when Yorman Rodriguez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Griffin Conine hit a two-run double.

The Lugnuts extended their lead in the eighth when Jake Brodt hit a two-run home run.

Conine doubled and singled, driving in two runs for Lansing.

Will McAffer (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jerry D'Andrea (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Michael Siani homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Dragons.

With the win, Lansing improved to 10-5 against Dayton this season.