Revamped Atlético off to winning start in Spanish league

Sevilla's Nolito celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Sevilla at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Aug.18, 2019. AP Photo

Atlético Madrid's revamped team got off to a winning start in the Spanish league on Sunday, edging Getafe 1-0 with a first-half goal by Álvaro Morata.

The striker scored with a header off a well-placed cross by right back Kieran Trippier, one of the many new players in an Atlético squad that was without Antoine Griezmann for the first time in five seasons.

Griezmann's replacement, young Portuguese star João Félix, had a decent performance but was substituted with an apparent leg injury midway through the second half.

Both teams finished the match with 10 men at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Getafe striker Jorge Molina was shown a straight red card in the 38th for a foul from behind on Atlético midfielder Thomas Partey. Less than five minutes later, Renan Lodi — another newcomer for Atlético — was sent off with a second yellow for elbowing an opponent while jumping for a header.

Molina was initially shown a yellow card but the referee determined after video review that he deserved a red.

Getafe nearly pulled off an equalizer a few minutes from the end but Ángel Rodríguez's long-range shot hit the crossbar.

Morata got on the board with a header in the 23rd after the assist from Trippier, who played well in his first competitive game with Atlético since joining from Tottenham.

Félix, the 19-year-old forward signed from Benfica for more than 120 million euros ($133 million), showed a glimpse of his talent with a run that led to a penalty kick early in the second half. Morata missed a chance to increase Atlético's lead when his shot from the spot was saved by goalkeeper David Soria.

In addition to losing Griezmann, whose move cost rival Barcelona 120 million euros in the offseason, Diego Simeone's team also lost veterans Diego Godín, Filipe Luis and Juanfran Torres.

New signings Mario Hermoso and Marcos Llorente came off the bench to make the official debuts.

Striker Diego Costa didn't play because of a muscle injury.

On Saturday, Real Madrid opened with a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Two-time defending league champion Barcelona lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

LOPETEGUI DEBUTS

Sevilla had a successful start under former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui with a 2-0 win at Espanyol.

Sergio Reguilón and Manuel "Nolito" Agudo scored a goal in each half in Sevilla's first competitive match with the new coach.

This is Lopetegui's first job since being fired after a brief stint with Real Madrid last year. He lost his Spain position just before the 2018 World Cup for taking the Madrid position without telling Spanish soccer officials in advance.

Reguilón, on loan from Real Madrid, opened the scoring with a shot from close range in the 44th minute, and Nolito sealed the victory after going past a defender inside the area in the 86th.

A penalty was awarded to Espanyol early in the second half, but the call was reversed after video review.

"We did well against a good team," Nolito said. "It wasn't easy, but we got the victory."

Sevilla hopes to improve from its sixth-place finish last season.

OTHER MATCHES

Alavés beat Levante 1-0 at home with Joselu Sanmartín scoring the winner early in the second half, while Valladolid opened with a 2-1 win at Real Betis thanks to an 89th-minute goal by Oscar Plano.

Betis played with 10 men from the eighth minute after goalkeeper Joel Robles was shown a red card for breaking up a counterattack with a foul outside the area.

