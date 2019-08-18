Sheffield United gets 1st win since return to Premier League

CAPTION ADDS PLAYERS ID Sheffield United's John Lundstram, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. AP Photo

Sheffield United claimed its first win since returning to the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by John Lundstram on Sunday.

The midfielder finished from close range in the 47th minute after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could only tip away a driven cross into the box.

United, back in the top flight for the first time in 12 years, drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Palace has yet to score a goal this season, having started with a 0-0 home draw against Everton.