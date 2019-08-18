English rugby league player found dead in hotel room

An English rugby league club says one of its players has been found dead in his hotel room the day after a game in France.

Batley Bulldogs announced the death of Archie Bruce on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Bruce made his debut for Batley in a second-tier Championship match against French club Toulouse on Saturday evening local time.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas says in a statement that inquiries by French authorities are ongoing and the squad has delayed its return to Britain.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bruce, a scrumhalf, recently joined Batley from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and made his debut off the replacements' bench in the 46-0 loss to Toulouse in the south of France.