Fried scheduled to start for Atlanta against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-43, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 3.21 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (14-4, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 35-27 on their home turf. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .334 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .391.

The Dodgers are 34-27 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .398. The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Sean Newcomb earned his sixth victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Hyun-Jin Ryu registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 151 hits and is batting .297. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 138 hits and is batting .317. Max Muncy is 8-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Kristopher Negron: (nose), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).