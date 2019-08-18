Vilade’s single leads Lancaster to 4-3 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vilade hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to give the Lancaster JetHawks a 4-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday.

Matt Hearn scored on the play after he reached base on an error and stole second.

The single by Vilade scored Hearn to give the JetHawks a 4-3 lead.

Matt McLaughlin hit a two-run double in the second inning to give the JetHawks a 2-0 lead. The Nuts came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Jake Scheiner hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lancaster tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Hearn scored when a runner was thrown out.

Nate Harris (4-5) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Wilcox (2-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Scheiner homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Nuts.