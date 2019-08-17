Cantillo, Arias spur Lake Elsinore to 7-2 win over Stockton

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias homered and had four hits, driving in three, and Joey Cantillo hurled five scoreless innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Stockton Ports 7-2 on Saturday.

Cantillo (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two hits.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring in the first inning when Arias hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Eguy Rosario.

The Storm later added four runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Allen Cordoba hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Xavier Edwards, while Arias hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Xavier Altamirano (5-10) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked four.