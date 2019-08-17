Mercedes’ homer leads Charlotte to 7-6 win over Columbus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-6 win over the Columbus Clippers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Mercedes scored Daniel Palka and Zack Collins to give the Knights a 7-5 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Columbus cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Ka'ai Tom that scored Eric Stamets.

Charlotte starter Dylan Covey (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jordan Stephens (3-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, Tom, Yu Chang and Daniel Johnson each had three hits for Columbus.