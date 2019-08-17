Florentino’s sac fly leads GCL Braves to 5-2 win over GCL Rays

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) -- Darling Florentino drove in Kadon Morton with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the GCL Braves to a 5-2 win over the GCL Rays on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Florentino started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the GCL Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, GCL Braves scored on three more plays, including an error that scored Mahki Backstrom and Wiston Cerrato.

GCL Rays got within three after Johan Lopez hit an RBI single in the third inning and Abiezel Ramirez scored on a double play in the fourth.

Eudi Asencio (3-2) got the win in relief while GCL Rays starter Victor Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.