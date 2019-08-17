Hernandez, Garcia lift DSL Yankees over DSL Cardinals Blue 8-6

, (AP) -- Alex Garcia tripled and singled twice, and Franyer Hernandez allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Yankees defeated the DSL Cardinals Blue 8-6 on Saturday. The DSL Cardinals Blue saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Hernandez (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing four runs.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, DSL Yankees added to its lead when Edwin Tordecilla and Nicolas Garcia scored on an error, and Brayan Jimenez scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Cardinals Blue answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to cut the deficit to one, including a two-run single by Fernando Diaz.

The DSL Yankees later added a run in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, A. Garcia hit an RBI triple, while N. Garcia and A. Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

DSL Cardinals Blue saw its comeback attempt come up short after Elvin De Jesus hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Yankees lead to 8-6.

Gustavo J. Rodriguez (4-1) went four innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

De Jesus homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the DSL Cardinals Blue.