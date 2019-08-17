Machandy’s single leads DSL Astros to 6-5 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Roilan Machandy hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 6-5 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Saturday. The DSL Astros swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Machandy scored Andres Monzon and Freddy Guilamo to give the DSL Astros a 5-4 lead.

DSL Red Sox1 answered in the bottom of the inning when Eduardo Vaughan hit an RBI double, driving in Alixandri Alvarez to tie it up.

The DSL Astros took the lead for good in the ninth when Monzon scored on an error.

Danny Subero (1-2) got the win in relief while Adrian Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Astros improved to 7-3 against DSL Red Sox1 this season.