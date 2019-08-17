Zimbabwe commission asks FIFA to fire soccer bosses

Zimbabwe's government-run sports commission says it has asked FIFA to remove officials in charge of the country's soccer federation from office and appoint a temporary committee.

The Sports and Recreation Commission, which regulates sport in Zimbabwe, says it wants the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) run by a normalization committee.

The SRC didn't give a reason for the request but it follows a series of dramatic moves by ZIFA in the last week. ZIFA disbanded the entire national team and banned for life its former president, who is currently the head of southern African soccer, for alleged misconduct.

ZIFA said former president Phillip Chiyangwa was banned for submitting an ultimately failed bid for Zimbabwe to host this year's southern African championship without approval from the government or ZIFA board.