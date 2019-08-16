AZL Brewers Blue beats AZL Dodgers Mota 4-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kevin Hardin scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Blue to a 4-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Saturday.

The play capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Brewers Blue a 4-3 lead. Earlier in the inning, AZL Brewers Blue tied the game when Anderson Melendez scored on an error.

In the bottom of the third, AZL Dodgers Mota took the lead on a home run by Enrique Hernandez that scored Danny Sinatro and Albert Suarez.

Harold Chirino (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daniel Cruz (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Despite the loss, AZL Dodgers Mota is 3-1 against AZL Brewers Blue this season.