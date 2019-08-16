Reyes, Perez lead DSL Indians to 6-1 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Tomas Reyes tossed a three-hit complete game and Derian Perez homered and had two hits, as the DSL Indians topped the DSL Indians/Brewers 6-1 on Friday.

Reyes (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

With the game tied 1-1, the DSL Indians took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Angel Martinez scored on a wild pitch en route to the two-run lead.

Deybi Arias (2-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs while striking out two and walking three in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Indians improved to 6-3 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.