Cedeno leads DSL Padres to 17-4 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Nerwilian Cedeno scored three runs, as the DSL Padres exploded for a season-high in runs in a 17-4 win over the DSL White Sox on Friday.

Down 3-1 in the fourth, DSL White Sox cut into the lead when Ruben Benavides scored on an error.

DSL Padres answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring eight runs to extend its lead. The DSL Padres sent 14 men to the plate as Wilfredo Tovar hit a two-run single en route to the nine-run lead.

The DSL Padres later added a run in the fifth and five in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Jonfy Diaz (1-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while DSL White Sox starter Ray Castro (5-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Padres took advantage of some erratic DSL White Sox pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.

For the DSL White Sox, Benavides doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, DSL White Sox is 10-3 against DSL Padres this season.