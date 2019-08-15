Chirinos’ single leads AZL Brewers Gold to 4-2 win over AZL Indians Blue

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jesus Chirinos hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 4-2 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Friday. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the AZL Indians Blue.

The single by Chirinos, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Brewers Gold a 3-2 lead before Aaron Familia hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the second, AZL Brewers Gold took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Castillo that scored Chirinos. AZL Indians Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Jeikol Contreras hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pedro Alfonseca.

Franklin Hernandez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Diarlin Jimenez (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Stranding 16 men on base, the AZL Indians Blue did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the AZL Indians Blue, Contreras doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Jose Tena doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, AZL Indians Blue is 3-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.