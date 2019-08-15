Ponce de Leon leads Memphis to 5-0 win over Iowa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Memphis Redbirds over the Iowa Cubs in a 5-0 win on Thursday.

Ponce de Leon (6-4) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two hits.

In the bottom of the first, Memphis took the lead on a home run by Rangel Ravelo that scored Harrison Bader. The Redbirds then added two runs in the third and a run in the sixth. In the third, Bader hit a two-run home run, while Edmundo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dylan Carlson in the sixth.

Chih-Wei Hu (0-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Iowa is 6-3 against Memphis this season.