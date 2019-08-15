Mendez leads Pulaski over Kingsport 8-2

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Borinquen Mendez had three hits and two RBI as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Kingsport Mets 8-2 on Thursday.

Pulaski took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Mendez.

Pulaski starter Reid Anderson (6-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cesar Loaiza (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing four runs and one hit while only recording a single out.