Miller, Muzziotti lead the way for Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Luke Miller homered, tripled and singled, driving home three runs as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 6-0 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Threshers and a six-game winning streak for the Blue Jays.
Simon Muzziotti singled three times, also stealing a base for Clearwater.
In the bottom of the second, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a triple by Miller that scored Rafael Marchan. The Threshers then added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Miller hit a two-run home run, while Jhailyn Ortiz and Matt Vierling both drove in a run in the fifth.
Clearwater starter James McArthur (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Turner Larkins (5-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
The Blue Jays were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
