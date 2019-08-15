Jarecki’s single leads GCL Tigers West to 6-1 win over GCL Phillies East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Matthew Jarecki hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the GCL Tigers West to a 6-1 win over the GCL Phillies East on Thursday.

Alvaro Gonzalez scored on the play to give the GCL Tigers West a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Pedro Hurtado and then went to third on a single by Kerry Carpenter.

Dario Gardea (2-3) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while DJ Jefferson (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Tigers West improved to 4-2 against GCL Phillies East this season.