Cruz’s double leads DSL Orioles1 to 4-3 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Josue Cruz hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 4-3 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Thursday.

The double by Cruz, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Orioles1 a 3-2 lead before Juan De La Rosa hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, DSL D-backs1 cut into the lead on a single by Mario Mendez that scored Angel Colina.

Angel Vargas (1-0) got the win in relief while Roaldo Carvajal (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs1, Daniel Leon doubled and singled.

DSL Orioles1 improved to 10-4 against DSL D-backs1 this season.