Shinn’s sac fly leads GCL Mets to 4-2 win over GCL Astros

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Shinn drove in Kenedy Corona with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the GCL Mets to a 4-2 win over the GCL Astros on Thursday.

Corona scored on the play to give the GCL Mets a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Zach Ashford and then went to third on an error.

After GCL Mets added three runs in the seventh, the GCL Astros cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Nerio Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Adrian Aybar (1-2) got the win in relief while GCL Astros starter Franny Cobos (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Rodriguez homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the GCL Astros.