Cyprus police: UEFA official for Europa qualifier dies

Cyprus police say a 74-year-old British man who was part of a group of UEFA referees and observers scheduled to officiate a Europa League qualifier on Thursday has died.

Police told the Associated Press that Adrian Titcombe felt unwell and lost consciousness while sitting with colleagues in a hotel lobby in the capital Nicosia.

Titcombe was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed he'd died. Titcombe's family has been informed.

The UEFA group was in Cyprus for the third qualifying round match between Apollon Limassol and Austria Wien. Apollon leads Austria 2-1 heading into the return leg at Nicosia's GSP stadium.