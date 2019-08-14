Sports
Charles’ double leads Yucatan to 4-3 win over Puebla
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Art Charles hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-3 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Wednesday.
The double by Charles scored Francisco Hernandez and Alex Liddi to give the Leones a 2-0 lead.
After Yucatan added a run in the third when Leo Heras hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Liddi, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Danny Ortiz and Antonio Lamas hit back-to-back home runs.
The Leones tacked on another run in the sixth when Jorge Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Aguilar.
Puebla saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Torres scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Yucatan lead to 4-3.
Yucatan right-hander Yoanner Negrin (12-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Brandon Cumpton (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over three innings.
Ortiz homered and singled for the Pericos.
