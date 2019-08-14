Birlingmair leads Beloit to 6-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Reid Birlingmair struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Beloit Snappers over the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 6-2 win on Wednesday.

Birlingmair (6-6) allowed two runs and one hit while walking two to get the win.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Quad Cities cut into the lead when Oscar Campos hit a two-run home run.

After Beloit added a run in the fifth on a single by Nick Osborne, the Snappers added to their lead in the sixth inning when Devin Foyle hit a two-run single.

Jonathan Bermudez (4-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.