Contreras leads Charleston to 3-1 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Roansy Contreras struck out 10 hitters over seven innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Columbia Fireflies in a 3-1 win on Wednesday. With the victory, the RiverDogs swept the three-game series.

Contreras (9-5) picked up the win after he allowed one run and one hit.

Charleston started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Brandon Lockridge stole second, went to third on a ground out by Canaan Smith, and then scored on a single by Josh Breaux.

After Charleston added two runs in the second, the Fireflies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Shervyen Newton hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Christian James (3-9) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

With the win, Charleston improved to 15-6 against Columbia this season.