Williams’ single leads New Hampshire to 1-0 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Christian Williams hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the New Hampshire Fisher Cats a 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday.

Chad Spanberger scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Kevin Smith and Williams.

New Hampshire starter Yennsy Diaz (9-8) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter David Peterson (3-5) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Rumble Ponies were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.