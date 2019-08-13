Sports
Zimmer, Made lead AZL Indians Red to 4-1 win over AZL Giants Black
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Marlin Made homered and had two hits as the AZL Indians Red topped the AZL Giants Black 4-1 on Wednesday.
The home run by Zimmer scored Jean Montero to give the AZL Indians Red a 3-1 lead.
The AZL Indians Red tacked on another run in the eighth when Made hit a solo home run.
AZL Indians Red right-hander Brauny Munoz (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ivan Armstrong (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.
Grant McCray singled three times, also stealing a base for the AZL Giants Black.
Comments