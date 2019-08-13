Van Gansen’s single leads Amarillo to 5-4 win over Midland

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Peter Van Gansen hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Amarillo Sod Poodles a 5-4 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday.

Taylor Kohlwey scored on the play after he hit an RBI double.

The single by Van Gansen capped a two-run inning for the Sod Poodles that started when Kohlwey hit a double, scoring Luis Torrens.

Van Gansen hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to help give the Sod Poodles a 3-1 lead. The RockHounds came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Edwin Diaz scored on an error and Mickey McDonald hit a two-run single.

Carlos Belen (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tyler Alexander (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.