Rizer’s triple leads Delmarva to 10-9 win over West Virginia
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Johnny Rizer hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning to give the Delmarva Shorebirds a 10-9 win over the West Virginia Power on Tuesday.
JC Encarnacion scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs.
Earlier in the inning, Nick Horvath hit a home run to tie the game 9-9.
Encarnacion singled three times, scoring three runs in the win.
Juan Echevarria (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Elias Espino (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Julio Rodriguez homered, doubled and singled, driving home six runs for the Power. Ryan Ramiz singled twice, scoring three runs.
