Castellanos leads Salem over Frederick 11-3

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos homered twice and had three hits as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Frederick Keys 11-3 on Tuesday.

Salem started the scoring in the first inning when Castellanos hit a two-run home run.

Frederick answered in the top of the next frame when Patrick Dorrian scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.

The Red Sox later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.

Salem starter Enmanuel De Jesus (7-9) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Cameron Bishop (1-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.