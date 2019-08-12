Sports
Skender’s run leads Fort Wayne to 3-1 win over South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender scored on a double play in the fifth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 3-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Monday.
The double play capped a two-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 2-1 lead after Juan Fernandez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.
The TinCaps tacked on another run in the eighth when Michael Curry hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler Benson.
Starter Edwuin Bencomo (1-0) got the win while Fauris Guerrero (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.
Jake Slaughter doubled and singled twice for the Cubs.
