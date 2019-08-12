Guerrero and Sanchez homer to lead New Orleans to 7-1 win over Tacoma

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero and Jesus Sanchez connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 7-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday.

Guerrero hit a three-run shot before Sanchez hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the Baby Cakes a 7-1 lead.

New Orleans right-hander Cody Poteet (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nabil Crismatt (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up seven runs and eight hits over two innings.