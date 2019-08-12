Reina hits walk-off double in 11th, Greeneville beats Burlington 4-3

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Carlos Reina had a walk-off double with one out in the 11th inning, as the Greeneville Reds beat the Burlington Royals 4-3 on Monday.

Garrett Wolforth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to second on a single by Tyler Callihan.

The Royals took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 11th when Vinnie Pasquantino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Maikel Garcia.

Tyler Gibson (1-2) got the win in relief while Elliott Anderson (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Jake Means doubled twice and singled twice for the Royals.