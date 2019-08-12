Rays visit the Padres following Yarbrough’s solid showing

Tampa Bay Rays (69-50, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (55-62, fourth in the AL West)

Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Diego Castillo (2-6, 3.50 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-6, 4.19 ERA)

Tampa Bay heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Ryan Yarbrough. Yarbrough threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs and striking out eight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Padres are 28-31 on their home turf. San Diego's lineup has 181 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 31 homers.

The Rays are 38-22 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .433 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 49 extra base hits and is batting .241. Manuel Margot is 9-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Meadows leads the Rays with 56 RBIs and is batting .285. Mike Zunino is 5-for-19 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).