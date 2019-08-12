Rangers play Toronto, aim to build on Minor’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (59-58, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-72, fourth in the AL East)

Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-7, 4.74 ERA) Blue Jays: Neil Ramirez (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Texas heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Mike Minor. Minor threw eight innings, giving up no runs and striking out 11.

The Blue Jays are 22-36 in home games. Toronto is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Freddy Galvis leads the team with 54 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 24-36 away from home. Texas is slugging .441 as a unit. Danny Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .569.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 121 hits and is batting .269. Bo Bichette has 14 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and is batting .205. Willie Calhoun is 6-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).