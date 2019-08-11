Lopez’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 8-5 win over Monterrey

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Lopez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 8-5 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday.

The home run by Lopez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Tecolotes a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Misael German and Roberto Valenzuela hit RBI singles.

The Tecolotes tacked on another run in the sixth when Juan Martinez hit an RBI single, driving in Arturo Rodriguez.

Starter Jorge Reyes (1-0) got the win while Miguel Aguilar (1-4) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.