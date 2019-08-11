Barreda, Alvarez carry Tijuana to 6-0 win over Monclova

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez doubled twice, and Manny Barreda allowed just two hits over five innings as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Acereros del Norte 6-0 on Sunday.

Barreda (7-2) struck out five and walked four to get the win.

Tijuana started the scoring in the second inning when Jesus Valdez hit a two-run double and Yeison Asencio scored on a wild pitch.

The Toros later added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Conor Harber (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out five in the Mexican League game.

The Acereros were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.