Castillo leads Quintana Roo to 8-0 win over Tabasco

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Castillo allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo over the Olmecas de Tabasco in an 8-0 win on Sunday. The Tigres swept the three-game series with the win.

Castillo (10-8) struck out seven and walked two to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Quintana Roo took the lead on a single by Eric Aguilera that scored Reynaldo Rodriguez. The Tigres then added six runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth. In the seventh, Manuel Orduno hit a three-run home run, while Orduno hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Angel Erro in the eighth.

Marcos Machado (1-5) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Olmecas were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 7-2 against Tabasco this season.