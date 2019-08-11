Magee leads Aberdeen to 11-0 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kevin Magee struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds over the Vermont Lake Monsters in an 11-0 win on Sunday.

Magee (3-5) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing four hits.

Aberdeen had a big five-run second inning in the blowout victory. Andrew Daschbach hit a three-run double en route to the six-run lead.

Yorlenis Noa (0-5) went two innings, allowing six runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lake Monsters were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Vermont is 3-1 against Aberdeen this season.