Perez’s triple leads Tri-City to 5-1 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Joe Perez hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 5-1 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Sunday.

The triple by Perez, part of a four-run inning, gave the ValleyCats a 3-1 lead before Luis Guerrero hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The ValleyCats tacked on another run in the ninth when Luis Santana hit a solo home run.

Valente Bellozo (6-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cristhian Tortosa (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.