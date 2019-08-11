Marquez’s sac fly leads Quad Cities to 3-2 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Orlando Marquez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, driving in Grae Kessinger with the go-ahead run, as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-2 on Sunday.

Kessinger scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Oscar Campos and then went to third on a single by Zach Biermann.

The sacrifice fly by Marquez scored Kessinger to give the River Bandits a 3-2 lead.

Marquez scored on an error in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The Timber Rattlers came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Yeison Coca hit a two-run triple.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quad Cities tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Campos hit a solo home run.

Jose Bravo (4-4) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Gillies (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 11-3 against Wisconsin this season.