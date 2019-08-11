Gonzalez, Castellanos carry Salem to 4-1 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos had three hits and three RBI, and Daniel Gonzalez hurled six scoreless innings as the Salem Red Sox beat the Carolina Mudcats 4-1 on Sunday.

Gonzalez (5-8) allowed four hits while striking out seven to get the win.

Salem went up 3-0 in the second after Castellanos hit a two-run double.

After Salem added a run in the seventh on a single by Castellanos, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Julio Garcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Rob Henry.

Nelson Hernandez (10-9) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.