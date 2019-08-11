Velazquez’s double leads South Bend to 8-3 win over Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Velazquez hit a three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to an 8-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday.

The double by Velazquez scored Nelson Maldonado, Darius Hill, and Jake Slaughter to give the Cubs a 6-3 lead.

Eugenio Palma (4-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Jose Quezada (6-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Michael Curry doubled and singled for the TinCaps.