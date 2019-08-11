McGregor, Hopkins lead Billings to 4-3 win over Rocky Mountain

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- TJ Hopkins had three hits and scored two runs, and Justin McGregor allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

McGregor (3-4) allowed three runs while striking out four to get the win.

Billings started the scoring in the first inning when Quin Cotton and Hopkins scored on an error.

The Vibes tied the game in the third inning when Cam Devanney hit a sacrifice fly and Edwin Sano scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mustangs took the lead for good in the third when Victor Ruiz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Cotton.

Rocky Mountain saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bryan Torres scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning to cut the Billings lead to 4-3.

Karsen Lindell (1-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and one hit in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked four.