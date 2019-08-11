Sugilio’s homer leads Daytona to 7-4 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Sugilio hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 7-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday.

The home run by Sugilio scored Lorenzo Cedrola and Alejo Lopez to give the Tortugas a 6-2 lead.

The Tortugas tacked on another run in the seventh when Drew Mount hit an RBI single, scoring Bryant Flete.

Daytona right-hander Aaron Fossas (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Wilson (4-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Mets, Blake Tiberi doubled and singled.

Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 9-2 against Daytona this season.