Milwaukee looks for series sweep over Rangers

Texas Rangers (58-58, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-56, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (10-6, 3.06 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (7-7, 4.97 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will sweep the series over Texas with a win.

The Brewers are 35-24 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 188 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 23-36 on the road. Texas has slugged .443 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a .576 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Adrian Houser notched his fifth victory and Keston Hiura went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Pedro Payano registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .336. Hiura is 9-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 46 extra base hits and is batting .276. Santana is 10-for-42 with a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).