Bader leads Memphis to 12-3 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Harrison Bader hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 12-3 on Saturday.

Bader hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning off Ben Braymer and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth off James Bourque. Ramon Urias homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Memphis right-hander Jake Woodford (7-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Braymer (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.