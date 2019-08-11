Bins, Izturis Jr. lift Everett over Vancouver 11-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Carter Bins homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Everett AquaSox topped the Vancouver Canadians 11-1 on Saturday.

Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled and singled twice with four RBIs for Everett.

Everett started the scoring with a big second inning, when Utah Jones and Izturis Jr. hit two-run singles.

The AquaSox later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Bins drove in two runs and Robert Perez drove in one, while Bins hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Matt Martin (4-2) got the win in relief while Vancouver starter Grant Townsend (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Everett improved to 11-4 against Vancouver this season.