Joaquin’s single leads AZL Cubs 2 to 5-2 win over AZL Padres 2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Widimer Joaquin hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 5-2 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Sunday.

The single by Joaquin scored Bryce Windham to break a scoreless tie.

After AZL Cubs 2 added a run in the eighth on a single by Ricardo Verenzuela, the AZL Padres 2 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Luis Almanzar hit a two-run double.

The AZL Cubs 2 extended their lead in the ninth when Joaquin hit a two-run double.

Brad Deppermann (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Eudi Asencio (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.